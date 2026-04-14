Allen Emery Cook, age 34 of Spring Hill, TN & formerly of Red Boiling Springs, TN passed away Sunday morning, April 12, 2026 at Williamson Medical Center. Allen is in the care of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN.

Funeral Services for Allen Emery Cook will be conducted Friday afternoon, April 17, 2026, at 1:00 p.m. from the chapel of Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Red Boiling Springs, TN with Gary Wilder officiating. Interment will follow in the Smith Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will begin on Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until service time at 1:00 pm.

He is preceded in death by: paternal grandfather, Jimmy Cook; maternal grandmother, Betty Harmon.

Survivors include: mother, Stephanie Hewitt & husband Robert of Spring Hill; father, Joseph Cook of Nashville; sisters, Lindsey Hall & husband Corwin of Atlanta, Hannah Cook of Chattanooga; paternal grandmother, Janie Cook of Red Boiling Springs; maternal grandfather, Edward Harmon of Spring Hill; niece, Lillian Hall of Atlanta; uncles, Dustin Harmon & wife Megan of Spring Hill, John Cook of Red Boiling Springs; aunt, Jennifer Hamblin & husband Steve of Pleasant View.

Arrangements entrusted to Anderson & Son Funeral Home, Directors, Red Boiling Springs, TN. 615-699-2191 www.andersonandsonfuneralhomes.com

Upcoming Events

Apr 16

Visitation

4:00 p.m. – 8:15 p.m.

Anderson & Son Funeral Home – Red Boiling Springs

544 Lafayette Road, Red Boiling Springs, TN 37150

Apr 17

Visitation

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Anderson & Son Funeral Home – Red Boiling Springs

544 Lafayette Road, Red Boiling Springs, TN 37150

Apr 17

Funeral service

1:00 p.m.

Anderson & Son Funeral Home – Red Boiling Springs

544 Lafayette Road, Red Boiling Springs, TN 37150

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Anderson & Son Funeral Home in Lafayette with Memorial Park.

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