Allen Edward Leingang—beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, and grandfather— died peacefully Tuesday morning, April 7th, 2026, at the age of 70 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Allen was born July 22nd, 1955, in Bismarck, North Dakota and spent his formative years in the North Bay Area of California. Working as a regional manager of Yum! Brands restaurants, he moved with his first wife, Sandra, to Washington state, Illinois, Florida, and then back to the foothills of northern California where he raised his two children, Janelle and Sean. He remarried to his second wife, Jenn, whom his grandchildren lovingly call Oma. He remarried again to his wife Cindy, with whom he moved to the Florida Keys, and finally to Franklin, Tennessee, not before travelling the world and sharing their lives’ greatest love.

Allen was known for his work ethic as much as for his love of fun and adventure. He taught many workers under his supervision the meaning of “firm but fair.” He preferred to change his own oil and manage his own land. He jumped out of planes and off of the roofs of cruise ships. He rode motorcycles and pulled the tails of reef sharks. He wore many pairs of sunglasses and relatively few shirts. He gave praise to Jesus and to the crystal clear waters of the keys. He loved a good deal and never settled for a lost bet without a chance for double-or-nothing. Wherever he went, his strong voice and his confidence animated and united the people around him.

Allen is preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Josephine. He is survived by his wife of fifteen years, Cindy; his children, Janelle and Sean, daughter-in-law, Shannon, and step-daughter, Megan; his three grandchildren, Piper, Clover, and Griffin; his siblings, Linda, Ivan, Cherice, and Michael; his friends and former spouses, Sandra and Jenn; and his three dogs, Rowdy, Chili, and Scarlett—all of whom will miss him very much.

Funeral Services Provided By

Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin.

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