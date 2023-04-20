OBITUARY: Allen Brown Marlin

Allen Brown Marlin, age 87 of the Harpeth Community passed away on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

He was a native of Williamson County, TN and was born to the late Jack & Myrtle Thompson Marlin.

He was a 1954 Graduate of Bethesda High School. A former owner and operator of A & D Market where his wife and family worked along his side. Lifelong farmer on the family farm where he was raised. He loved traveling with friends but made sure all the farm duties were completed before leaving to have fun. Member of Pinzgauer Cattle Association where he showed cattle and traveled to various towns. He was a former Board of Director with Williamson County Farmer’s Co-Op. Allen Brown was devoted to his wife, his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and they all loved him dearly. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Preceded in death by his brothers, William “Billy” Marlin, Jack Marlin, Jr., Frank Marlin and Clifton “Coo Coo” Marlin; daughter-in-law, Connie “Tata” Marlin.

Allen Brown is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Dorothy Ann Marlin; sons, Tim Marlin, Todd Marlin, Terry “Jay Bird” (Janie) Marlin and Tandy (Christy) Marlin; grandchildren, Brandi (Matthew) Armstrong, Kyle (Chelsea) Marlin, Jennifer (Chris) Bridges, Michael Marlin, McKinsey (Lucas) Pruitt and McKayla Marlin; great-grandchildren, Emma, Cole, Stella, Beckett, Kruz, Zane, Kinley & Ainsley; sisters-in-law, Betty Sue Hazelwood and Brenda (William) Campbell; many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Friday, April 21, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Bro. Millard Johnson and Bubba Hamm will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Kyle Marlin, Matthew Armstrong, Cole Armstrong, Lucas Pruitt, Chris Bridges, Gene Reed, Phillip “Phoolly” Middleton, Beckett Marlin and Zane Bridges. Honorary pallbearers will be Tootie Marlin, Jackie Marlin, David Marlin, Michael “Shorty” Marlin, Gary Marlin, Sterling Marlin and the “A & D Market Gang”.

Memorials may be made to Cool Springs Primitive Baptist Church.

Visitation will be 5-8 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

