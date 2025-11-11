OBITUARY: Allen Adcox

Cloyd Allen Adcox, Jr., age 80, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2025.

Born in Ottumwa, Iowa, Allen moved with his family to Nashville shortly after his birth. The Adcox family quickly became active members of First Baptist Church Nashville, where Allen would remain a devoted member his entire life. It was there that he met his lifelong companion, Katie, sharing a nursery together as infants and even attending her fifth birthday party – marking the start of a beautiful story that would span more than eight decades.

Allen was the first graduate of Overton High School, earned his bachelor’s degree from Auburn University, and went on to receive his MBA from Middle Tennessee State University.

Following his graduation from Auburn, Allen began his career at the Baptist Sunday School Board (now Lifeway Christian Resources), where he served faithfully for 33 years in various roles before retiring as Director of the Business Support Services Department. His dedication to ministry and service continued after retirement as he became the Business Administrator at First Baptist Church Nashville, a position he held for more than 16 years. In addition to his administrative work, Allen taught accounting at Volunteer State Community College, managed the church’s sound system, and was always willing to lend a hand – whether hanging sheetrock, wallpapering, or supporting friends and fellow church members in need.

Though he chose the nickname “Grumpy” for his grandchildren to call him, no one who met Allen would ever describe him that way. His smile, laughter, and genuine kindness were contagious. He was happiest walking the halls of First Baptist, chatting with staff and congregants alike, and finding joy in the everyday life of the church he loved so dearly.

Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Cloyd and Martha Helen Adcox.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Katie Adcox; son, Chris Adcox and wife Abbey, and their children, Carter, Camryn, and Collin; daughter, Sally Auville and husband Keith, and their children, Grace and Grant Oney, Cole (wife Sarah Beth and daughter Eleanor) Auville, and Paige Auville; and his sister, Elaine and her husband Jan.

Pallbearers will be Chris, Carter, and Collin Adcox; Grant Oney; Isreal Garcia; and Rubin Rodriguez.

A celebration of Allen’s life will be held at Nashville First Baptist Church on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at 12:00 p.m., with family visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park.

Allen’s legacy of faith, laughter, and service will continue to bless all who knew and loved him.