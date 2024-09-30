OBITUARY: Allan V. Moore

Allan V. Moore, age 90 of Franklin, TN passed away at home September 25, 2024.

He was born December 12, 1933 in Lancaster, WI to the late Harley and Leone Moore.

He served as first sergeant in the United States Army and was a Korean War Combat Veteran.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters and infant daughter Susan Moore.

He is survived by his wife, Mary E. Hutton Moore; sons Steve (Barbara) Moore and Tim (Nancy) Moore; stepdaughter Debi Hutton Pitt; step-son David (Kris) Hutton; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

No services for Allan will be held at this time. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

