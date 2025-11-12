OBITUARY: Allan Donald Williams

Remembering Allan Donald Williams, MSN-Ed, RN, CFRN, EMT-P

Dedicated Flight Nurse, Educator, Christian, and Beloved Family Man

Allan Donald Williams, MSN-Ed, RN, CFRN, EMT-P, age 55, of Franklin, Tennessee, tragically passed away on November 8, 2025, while serving as a flight nurse and paramedic for Vanderbilt LifeFlight 1. Allan’s helicopter went down while on duty in Wilson County, Tennessee.

Born in Alberta, Canada, Allan emigrated to the United States in his twenties to pursue his nursing career and proudly became a dual citizen. He recently celebrated 15 years with Vanderbilt University Medical Center, capping a 31-year nursing career dedicated to compassionate patient care, clinical excellence, and teaching.

A proud member of the Vanderbilt LifeFlight team, Allan was known for his skill, warmth, and unfailing kindness. He also served with LifeFlight Event Medicine, providing medical support at community events, and was a passionate educator, mentoring countless nurses and paramedics locally and nationwide. His colleagues remember him as a joyful, steady presence — always ready with a smile, a helping hand, or a word of encouragement.

Allan deeply loved his family and never missed an opportunity to share their latest adventures and achievements. His pride in his Canadian roots was matched only by his love of hockey, and devotion to his patients he served.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Colleen Fay Magnuson, and father-in-law, Dr. Walton Louis Moore. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Williams and sons Emerson and Sebastian, as well as children from his first marriage: Alex and Nathan Williams; father Roy (Linda) Williams; sisters Sandra Williams and Amanda Williams; brother Curtis Williams; mother-in-law Mamie Moore; sister-in-law Elizabeth (David) Vaught; and many other loving family members and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 14, 2025, from 5:00-7:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home (3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064) and will continue at Rolling Hills Community Church (1810 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064) on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 9:00-11:00 AM.

A Celebration of Life, with full first responder honors, will take place at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 15, 2025, at Rolling Hills Community Church, immediately following Saturday’s visitation.

Memorials may be made in Allan’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

Allan’s legacy of service, compassion, and joy will live on in the countless lives he touched — in the air, on the ground, and in the hearts of all who knew him.