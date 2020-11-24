OBITUARY: Allan Craig Brady

Mr. Allan Craig Brady, age 76, resident of Spring Hill, passed away Monday, November 23 at Williamson Medical in Franklin.

Funeral services for Mr. Brady will be conducted at 3:00 PM on Sunday, November 29 in the chapel of Heritage Funeral Home with Pastor Rodney Beard officiating. Burial will follow in the Maury Memorial Gardens adjacent to Heritage Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 to service time at the funeral home. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Born June 19, 1944 in New Haven, CT, he was the son of the late William and Ophelia Smith Brady and husband of Melcenia Coleman Brady. He was an electrician, owned and operated Brady Electric for 20 years and a member of Living Word Community Church in Antioch, where he was a deacon. He liked watching sports, working on small electrical projects and going to Bible study.

In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his wonderful daughters: Cora Brady and Karen Brady, both of Spring Hill and Sheri Brady of Maryland; sister: Karen Brady of Nevada; brothers: Earl Brady of Knoxville, Aaron Brady of Connecticut and Bill Brady of North Carolina. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister: Darnell Brady and Paulette Brady.