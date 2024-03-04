OBITUARY: Aline Charlton Wesley

Aline Charlton Wesley of Franklin passed away on February 29, 2024, surrounded by friends and family at the age of 92.

Aline was born in Houston, Texas to Maud Charlton on August 2, 1931.

She was a graduate of the University of Houston where she studied education. There she fell in love with her future husband Thomas (Tom) Wyatt Wesley, Jr. whom she had known since childhood. They were married on November 4, 1955, at Woodland Baptist Church in Houston. They were married for 67 years before he passed away in 2022.

Aline worked as a teacher for several years before choosing to stay home to raise her family. Aline and Tom had one daughter before adding two sons to their family through adoption. They were life-long advocates of adoption and foster care, and they opened their home to dozens of foster children across multiple decades. She was recognized for her volunteer work by the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes with a Lifetime Volunteer Award.

Ever passionate about children, particularly those often overlooked or left behind, Aline returned to school later in life and obtained certification in Special Education instruction. She then taught Special Education at Lipscomb Elementary in Brentwood for many years.

Her love of family, children, and teaching grew from her deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. Aline was a long-time member of Epworth United Methodist Church in Franklin where she and Tom served in all manner of roles ranging from nursery volunteer and Sunday School teacher to more formal church leadership roles. She exercised her gifts and passion for teaching by serving as the Sunday School Superintendent for many years. Aline served the larger United Methodist Church with her work on the Board of Ordained Ministry in the Tennessee Conference where she was able to encourage, support, and lovingly challenge numerous pastors. She was also awarded with the Saint Andrew’s Award through the United Methodist Foundation.

She was well known for her seemingly limitless supply of energy. Whatever she was doing – whether walking, talking, driving, or reading – she always found a way to do it with speed. She will be remembered and cherished for her loyalty, energy, compassion, and advocacy.

Aline is preceded in death by her husband Tom Wesley (Franklin), her daughter Kim Claybrook (Franklin), and her son Tony Wesley (Franklin).

Aline is survived by her son, Dan (Diana) Wesley, Nashville; granddaughter, Amy (Rees) Greenman, Brentwood; grandson, Scott (Joy) Claybrook, Tullahoma; granddaughter, Amber (Matt) Downer, Cheverly, Maryland; and seven great-grandchildren.

A public visitation will take place at 3:00 pm, with a celebration of life service to follow at 4:00 pm, on Wednesday, March 6 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Rev. LeNoir Culbertson and Rev. Scott Claybrook will officiate. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes (Brentwood, TN).

