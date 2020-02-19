Alice Williams Boyce, age 91 of Franklin, TN died on February 15, 2020.

Alice was born in Franklinton, NC on January 28, 1929 to the late Roy Stephen and Allie Georgianna Evans Williams. Her parents died before she was 5 and she was raised by siblings Miss Hattie Ball and Mr. Elijah Ball in Franklinton.

Alice graduated with an associate’s degree in Business from Mars Hill College in 1949. She worked at GMAC Financial in Raleigh, NC. She met Bob in Raleigh and they married in September 1952. She was raised in the Baptist church but became a faithful member of the Presbyterian Church and participated in all aspects of church life. She was active in Presbyterian Women wherever she lived. She was a hospice volunteer and participated in delivering food for Meals on Wheels. Alice was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Franklin the last 27 years. She was a true servant of Christ until the end of her time on earth.

Her interests included playing bridge, working puzzles, traveling, sewing of any kind and knitting. She knitted more than 350 Christmas stockings for her Boyce family and her many friends families. She was very mission oriented because she had been on the receiving end herself when she was young. She was always willing to help where needed or when needed. She was a loving mother, wife , and grandmother. She was always involved in any activities in which her children participated. Her children had to learn how to swim. Each had to play a musical instrument.

She is survived by her husband of 67 ½ years, Robert Erskine Boyce; son, Robert Stephen (Teresa Rivenbark) Boyce; daughters, Sara Boyce (Ronald) Hinds and Nancy Boyce (Terry) Neal; grandchildren, Janet Cori Boyce and Kacie Renee Boyce. She is also survived by her brother-in-law James G. Boyce and sister-in-law Sally P. Kelly.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers that have cared for Alice over the last three years. She loved them all. We could not have made it without you.

A Service of Witness to the Resurrection will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday February 22, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church of Franklin. Visitation will be Friday February 21 from 4-6:30 PM and February 22 at 10:00 AM until the service.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Franklin, 101 Legends Club Lane, Franklin, TN 37069. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com