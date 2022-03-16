OBITUARY: Alice Moss Luckett Gaskill

Alice Moss Luckett Gaskill, born October 28, 1938 (age 83) of Franklin, TN went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 13, 2022.

She was an attendee of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

Alice is survived by her husband Grady Gaskill, son, James (Shelly) Luckett; grandaughters Emily and Abigail Luckett; sisters, Peg Overby, Barbara (L.A.) Teal, and Pat (Phillip) Hay.

Preceded in death by parents, Thomas J. Moss and Mary Jane Moss; brothers and sisters, Dick Moss, Dorothy Anglin, Marge Gorden, Ann Jenkins, Bill Moss, Floyd Moss, Horace Moss, and Joe Moss.

Alice was employed as an Administrative Assistant at the old Williamson County Hospital and later on with the Kroger Company, from which she retired. She is remembered by all who knew her for her kindness and generosity. Alice was lovingly known as “Grandmommy” by family and friends. She had a big heart and would always put others first. Alice had a gift for baking cookies, pies, and cakes and was always baking for family and friends.

Alice was devoted to her husband and family and especially cherished time spent with her granddaughters. She was a gracious and loving lady.

The family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at CARIS Healthcare and Symphony Memory Center in Franklin for their excellent care of Alice during her final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to CARIS Healthcare, Alzheimer’s Association, or the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital.

Services will be conducted on Thursday, March 17th at 3:00 p.m. with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Chaplin Bill Myers will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1647386503172768

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/