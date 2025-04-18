OBITUARY: Alice Maria Montaner Grant

Alice Maria Montaner Grant, cherished mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2025, at the age of 80. Born in White Plains, NY, on June 30, 1944, Alice grew up in New York and Connecticut, forming the foundation of a life filled with love, joy, and resilience.

A 1967 graduate of the University of Connecticut, Alice began her adult life alongside her first husband, John. She shared two decades of marriage with him and three children—John, Alyssa, and Greg. In 1988, Alice remarried David Joseph Grant, who remained her faithful and loving husband until his passing in October 2023.

In 1981, Alice moved to Bucksport, Maine, where she immersed herself in her community and established herself as a successful real estate broker. Together with David, she proudly owned and operated Landmark Properties, continually showing her genuine love for helping others.

Alice’s legacy lives on through her family. Three children: John Adam Gobel, married to Rebecca of Franklin, TN; Alyssa Gobel, married to Brent Emerson of Clemson, SC; and Gregory Gobel, married to Danielle of Palmyra, PA. She was also the proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren, Evan, Anna, Owen, Ally, Alexa, Bryce, Beckett, Gracie, Sophie, and Colby, who brought her joy and delight. Alice’s brothers: Richard Montaner, married to Liz of Annapolis, MD; and Peter Montaner, married to Judy of Ridgefield, CT. Alice was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Alice Montaner.

Alice had a gift for clever remarks and a delightful sense of humor that everyone around her truly appreciated. She loved spending time with her family and many pets. She had several beloved dogs and maintained a lifelong passion for horses. Shopping was one of her favorite pastimes, especially the thrill of finding a good deal. She spent many hours in her flower gardens and was never afraid of getting a little dirt under her fingernails. She cherished the beauty of Maine, but what she valued most were the connections she made with people.

Alice will be remembered for her warm spirit, devotion to her family, and ability to find beauty and joy in everyday moments. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but lives on in the countless memories and lessons she shared with those she loved.

The family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate Alice’s extraordinary life on Thursday, June 26, in Bucksport, Maine. Details of the service will follow.

Alice, may you rest in peace, surrounded by love.