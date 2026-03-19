There will be a gathering to celebrate the life of Alice June Campbell on Sunday, March 22nd at 1pm in the Children’s Garden at Franklin First Methodist Church (120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN), followed by the inurnment of her ashes into the columbarium, next to Dave’s. All are welcome. Alice passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on February 27th.

Alice was an ardent quilter, voracious reader and avid gardener. Born in 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Alexandria and Charles Carpenter, she met and married Dave in 1965. Alice taught elementary school. She used to tell parents jokingly that if they would only believe half of what their children told them went on in class, she would only believe half of what her students told her about what went on at home. Alice retired from teaching when she had children but continued to volunteer in the community. She was a docent at Hale Farm & Village for many years, dressing in period costume, giving visitors a glimpse of daily life on the farm in 19th century life. Alice also volunteered her time to teach adult immigrants to read and write in English. Dave and Alice remained in northeastern Ohio until Dave retired in 1996 when they moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina for a time, where she was very involved in her friendships, her clubs and their church. Moving to Spring Hill, Tennessee in 2013 to be closer to family, Alice enjoyed spending time gardening, and with friends in quilting and book clubs.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, David Raymond Campbell. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ron Carpenter.

Alice is survived by her three children Heather Diane Walker, Sarah Campbell Dodds (Randall) and Andrew David Charles Campbell (Jennifer), as well as eleven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that if you feel moved to give, to please consider donating in Alice’s name to one of her favorite charities, such as The Well Outreach in Spring Hill (thewelloutreach.org) or GraceWorks in Franklin (graceworkstn.org). Thank you.

Funeral Services Provided By Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

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This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation and Funeral Service.

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