OBITUARY: Alice Jean Petok

Alice “Jean” Killinger Petok, age 93, passed away peacefully on November 24, 2025, at The Goldton in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Born in Portage, Pennsylvania, she was the beloved daughter of Michael Killinger and Annie Zimrick Killinger. Jean lived a full and gracious life, defined by love for her family, cherished friendships, and the simple joys that made each day meaningful.

Jean was a devoted mother and grandmother whose gentle spirit and steady warmth created a lasting legacy for those she loved most. Throughout her life, she found joy in community and connection. She was a proud member of the West Shore Country Club in Grosse Ile, Michigan, and the Richland County Country Club in Columbia, South Carolina. It was on those courses that she discovered her love of golf, often taking to the greens not just for the game itself, but for the beauty of the landscapes and the camaraderie they offered.

Later in life, Jean continued to enjoy friendly competition and fellowship, spending many happy hours playing games like poker and bingo with friends at The Goldton and Brookdale. Her playful spirit and welcoming presence made her a favorite companion among those who knew her.

Jean’s memory will be lovingly carried on by her daughter, Roberta Bramlett; her son-in-law, Dave Bramlett; and her treasured grandchildren: Lauren, Evan, and Bradley.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the physicians at Williamson Medical Center, the nurses at The Reserve, and the compassionate nurses and caregivers at The Goldton for their exceptional care and kindness.

Jean will be remembered for her warmth, her grace, and the quiet strength with which she lived her life.

The care of Mr. Alice “Jean” Killinger Petok has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com.