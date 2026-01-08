OBITUARY: Alice Erlene Englebright

Alice Erlene Englebright, age 90, passed away peacefully, Friday, January 2, 2026, at Clarendale in Bellevue, Tennessee. Alice was born on April 27, 1935, in Wayne County, Illinois to the late Frederick R. Clark and Emma Faye (Odell) Clark.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Lee Englebright, and her daughter, Jill Englebright Fox.

After graduating from Fairfield High School, Alice became an office manager for the Fairfield Medical Clinic. She married Curtis Englebright on November 21, 1956, and they had three daughters. In 1967, her family moved to Bowling Green, KY where she began a career with Western Kentucky University as a College Administrative Assistant. Alice was active in campus life where she enjoyed being a part of the Faculty Wives Club and attended many campus events, including cheering on the Hilltopper Athletic teams with her family.

She retired from Western Kentucky University after 25 years of service. Alice and her husband were long-time members of State Street Presbyterian Church in Bowling Green, KY. For the past 15 years, Alice resided in Franklin, TN where she enjoyed spending time with friends and family, traveling, shopping, playing cards, and reading. Family and friends will always remember her as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her 2 daughters, Donna Englebright Denney (Michael) of Bowling Green, KY and Jane Englebright Breckenridge (Brennan) of Nashville, TN; a son-in-law, Ray Fox of Victoria, TX; a sister, Lois Hannaford of Fairfield, IL and brother, Tom Clark of Fairfield, IL; 8 grandchildren, Patrick Denney (Kristin) of Bowling Green, KY, Beth Cizmarik (Kevin) of Bowling Green, KY, Allison Gibson (Cory) of Chapel Hill, NC, Curtis Fox (Katie) of Centreville, VA, Joseph Fox (Megan) of Rockport, TX, Austin Breckenridge (Raegan) of Nashville, TN, Alec Breckenridge (Sara) of Lousiville, KY, and Baylor Breckenridge of Nashville, TN; 14 Great-Grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends.

The funeral will be held at J.C. Kirby & Sons Lovers Lane Chapel in Bowling Green, KY on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 12:00pm. Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m. until the time of service at 12:00 pm. Burial is at 1:00 pm in Fairview Cemetery. https://www.jckirbyandson.com

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Dr. Curtis Englebright Scholarship Fund c/o College Heights Foundation, 1703 Chestnut Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101.

