OBITUARY: Alice Cook Brown

Alice Cook Brown, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed away November 9, 2021 at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Williamson County.

Alice retired from Bell-South after 30 years of dedicated service. After retirement she went to work for the State of Tennessee working in the accounting department.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Wallace & Janie Cook; husband, Chester Brown, Sr.; brother, Ted Cook; sisters, Mildred Reed & Marie Layne; son in-law, Bill Taylor.

She is survived by her children, Ann Taylor of Bellevue, TN, Chester “Buddy” Jr. (Dana) Brown of Spanish Fort, AL, Ricky (Dawn) Brown of Franklin, TN and Michael Brown of Franklin, TN; sister, Mary Elizabeth Davis of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Christy (Robert) Thorn, Shawn Brown, Trevor (Eliza) Jordan, Taylor Brown, Tucker Brown, Christie (Trey) Newman, Lynn (Andrea) Brown and Lillie (Eli) Sutton; ten great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 3:00PM Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com