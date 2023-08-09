OBITUARY: Alfredo Alvarez

Alfredo Alvarez, age 73, of Thompsons Station, Tennessee passed away on Monday, August 7, 2023.

He was born in Degollado, Mexico to the late Jesus Alvarez and Maria Luisa Martinez.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Juvencia Hernandez Alvarez; sons, Alfredo Alvarez, Jr. and Cesar (Mary) Alvarez; daughters, Erendira Alvarez (Juan Carlos) Salcedo, Mayeli Alvarez (Alonso) Curiel and Stephanie Alvarez (Cristhian) Tienda; grandchildren, Omar Alfredo, Izek, Axel, Sofia Dayanara, Valeria, Cesar Jr., Omar Alexis, Catherine, Sergio Alexander, Paula Samantha, Daniella and Alonso; thirteen brothers and sisters.

Funeral Mass will be held at 5:00 PM Friday, August 11, 2023 at Church of the Nativity, 2793 Buckner Lane, Thompsons Station, TN 37179. Father Rodolfo will serve as Celebrant. Visitation will be held 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Friday at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home and 3:30 PM-5:00 PM Friday at Church of the Nativity prior to the Mass.

Alfredo Álvarez, de 73 años, de Thompsons Station, TN, falleció el 7 de agosto de 2023.

Nació en Degollado, México, hijo de Jesús Álvarez y María Luisa Martínez.

Le sobreviven su amada esposa, Juvencia Hernández Álvarez; sus hijos, Alfredo Álvarez, Jr. y César (María) Álvarez; hijas, Erendira Alvarez (Juan Carlos) Salcedo, Mayeli Alvarez (Alonso) Curiel y Stephanie Alvarez (Cristhian) Tienda; nietos, Omar Alfredo, Izek, Axel, Sofia Dayanara, Valeria, Cesar Jr., Omar Alexis, Catherine, Sergio Alexander, Paula Samantha, Daniella y Alonso; trece hermanos y hermanas.

La misa fúnebre se llevará a cabo a las 5:00 p.m. el viernes 11 de agosto de 2023 en la Iglesia de la Natividad, 2793 Buckner Lane, Thompsons Station, TN 37179. El Padre Rodolfo servirá como celebrante. El velorio se llevará a cabo de 11:00 a.m. a 3:00 p.m. el viernes en Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home y de 3:30 p.m. a 5:00 p.m. el viernes en la Iglesia de la Natividad antes de la misa.

