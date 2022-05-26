OBITUARY: Alfred Earl Fisher Sr.

Mr. Alfred Earl Fisher Sr passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at Summit Medical Center, he was 72 years old.

Mr. Fisher was born and raised in Williamson County TN. Mr. Fisher spent most of his life working for Moody’s Tire and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

After retiring from the Tennessee Department of Transportation Mr. Fisher spent his time helping with his grandkids, spending time with family, and going fishing.

Mr. Fisher was a kind, loving, and humble man that will be deeply missed by all that knew him.

Mr. Fisher is preceded in death by his parents, Columbus and Maybelle Fisher, brother, Allen Fisher, sister, Daisy Mangrum, and sister, Ruth Lampley.

Mr. Fisher is survived by his sisters Evelyn (Herland) Davidison, Shirley (Dennis) Murrell, and Marie Moran. His Children Alfred Earl Fisher Jr., Timmy (Mary Lee) Fisher, James Fisher, Curtis Fisher, and Jennifer Fisher. Grandchildren AJ (Dee) Smithson, Tara (Dustin) Holmes, Hailey Veach, Tommy Fisher, Jamie Fisher, Caleb Fisher, Braydin Veach, Annabelle Veach, and Arielle Veach. Great grandkids Aiden Fisher, Josie Holmes, Melanie Fisher, partner Judy Gorman King, several nieces and nephews, Special friends at Belle’s Restaurant in Lebanon, Tn, and fishing friend Mark Shutt.

Visitation is set for Thursday, May 26th, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Gardens from 4-8 pm. With funeral services being held Friday, May 27th at 12 pm, visitation one hour prior to service with burial following in Greenbrier Cemetery. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/