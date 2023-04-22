OBITUARY: Alfred E. Sutherland

Alfred E. Sutherland, age 94 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away peacefully at home on April 19, 2023.

He was born in Cleveland, VA to the late Jesse & Isabelle Sutherland.

Alfred was a member of West Main Church of Christ.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Ola Mae Sutherland; granddaughter, Keri C. Owen; grandson, Robert Evans; daughter, Mary Chapman and eleven brothers & sisters.

Alfred is survived by his daughters, Sheila (Robert) Owen and Beverly (Larry) Evans; grandchildren, Chris (Abby) Owen, Matt (Katy) Owen, Tracy Evans, Laura (Steve) Dial, Mike (Lynn) Claiborne and Greg (Zanna) Claiborne; great-grandchildren, Cameron, Parker, Alex, Sarah Grace, Brooks, Karcyn, Brianna, Ashtin, Cadence & Evelyn; great-great-grandchildren, Alayna & DeLuca.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Sunday, April 23, 2023 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Dan Tholen will officiate. A graveside service will be held at a later date at Mainville Cemetery in Mainville, OH.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

