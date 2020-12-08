OBITUARY: Alf Walls, Jr.

Alf Walls, Jr., age 70 of Nolensville, TN passed away December 6, 2020.

Born in Franklin, TN to the late Alf Sr. & Catherine Walls. He is preceded in death by his sister, Linda Walls Underwood.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Betty Bandy Walls; son, William Earl Bandy; daughter, Ann Marie (Allen Pence) Walls; brother, Johnny Walls; sister, Betty Jo Sanchez; grandchildren, Katie Walls, Tyler Walls and Kacey Stamps; great-grandchild, Noah Walls.

Funeral service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, December 8, 2020 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Bennett Garner Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Tyler Walls, William Bandy, Wayne Irvin, Allen Pence, Andrew Ragsdale and Kyle Parsley. Johnny Walls will serve as honorary pallbearer.

Memorials may be made to the Alf Walls, Jr. Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com