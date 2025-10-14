OBITUARY: Alexine Wilkerson

Alexine Wilkerson, age 85, of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on October 11, 2025. She was born in Nashville on May 11, 1940, to the late Lula Turner and Benjamin Russell Wilkerson Sr.

Alexine grew up in Franklin and attended Harpeth Hall before continuing her education at the University of Mississippi. Following college, she began a remarkable career in public relations with the Manned Spacecraft Center at NASA, joining the team shortly after their move to Houston.

Her adventurous spirit later took her overseas, where she spent 15 years working for U.S. Army Recreation Services in Germany. During this time, she traveled extensively, building lifelong memories and friendships.

Upon returning to the United States, Alexine continued her passion for travel as a travel agent in Franklin and Brentwood, helping others experience the joy of seeing the world.

In addition to her parents, Alexine was preceded in death by her brother, Benjamin Russell Wilkerson Jr.

Those left to cherish Alexine’s memory are her nieces, Virginia “Ginny” Schneier (Eric), Catherine Carpenter (Lance), and Marcia Schneier (Bradley); great nieces and nephews, Payton Carpenter, Benjamin Schneier, Joseph Schneier, Ryan Schneier, and Hope Schneier.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Thistle Farms, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, or a charity of your choice.

The care of Alexine Wilkerson and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.