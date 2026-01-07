OBITUARY: Alexia Nicole Passarella

Alexia Nicole Passarella, age 47 of Spring Hill, TN passed away after an extended illness. She was born in Athens, TN to her parents Doug and Connie Jones.

She attended Franklin High School, Class of 1994, where she met her high school sweetheart, Nick. Their love story continued as they were married on June 23, 2000, beginning a life together. Shortly after, they welcomed their first son, Zachary, followed by Isaac and their daughter, Maggie.

Alexia’s most important and cherished role in life was being a mother. She poured her heart into raising her children, always placing their needs first and ensuring they felt supported, encouraged, and deeply loved. She was actively involved in their lives and school activities, volunteering faithfully at Columbia Academy, where her children attended.

She especially loved supporting Maggie’s dancing and proudly embraced her role as a devoted “Dance Mom,” rarely missing an event or competition. She also supported Maggie’s Acting dreams. Alexia and her husband were also deeply involved with Columbia Academy’s Trap Shooting Team, sharing countless meaningful moments supporting their children and the school community.

Beyond her dedication to family and community, Alexia had an enormous heart for animals. She was passionate about rescue work, particularly with dogs, fostering many throughout the years and adopting several into her own home.

Alexia is survived by her husband, Nicholas “Nick” Passarella; children, Zachary, Isaac and Maggie Passarella; parents, Doug and Connie Jones; sister, Brittany (Chris) Groves and their children Audrey and Eli; sister-in-law, Danielle (Dave) Shurden and their children McCauley and Guiliana; mother-in-law, Anita Passarella; rescue dog, Jacks. She is preceded in death by her father-in-law, Daniel Passarella.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Alexia’s memory to JRC in Jackson, Tennessee, a kill shelter that meant a great deal to her. Alexia would often drive to JRC to rescue numerous dogs, continuing her lifelong mission of compassion and advocacy for animals in need.

A memorial gathering will be held 4:00PM-7:00PM Thursday, January 8, 2026 at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home, 5239 Main St, Spring Hill, TN.

Source: Williamson Memorial​

