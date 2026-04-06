On April 1, 2026, Alexander “Cookie” Passannante passed away surrounded by his loving family in Franklin, Tennessee.

Cookie’s story began in the heart of New York City, where old world roots met new world dreams. Born on August 21, 1941, to Alexander Passannante Sr. and Marie Mele Passannante, he carried forward the legacy of his Italian heritage as a proud first-generation American. From the very beginning, Cookie was shaped by humble beginnings, guided by a deep sense of loyalty, an unmatched work ethic, and a generosity that would define his life.

Cookie built a meaningful and accomplished career as a building engineer, quite literally leaving his mark on the Manhattan skyline. The towering structures that define New York City today stand as quiet testaments to his dedication and pride in his craft. But beyond the buildings he helped create, it was the lives he touched that became his greatest legacy.

To know Cookie was to feel his presence. He had a magnetic way about him, drawing people in with ease, making everyone feel seen, valued, and welcome. He was kind, humble, and endlessly generous. The kind of man you could rely on without hesitation. Whether you were family, a lifelong friend, or someone he had just met, Cookie had a way of leaving an impression that stayed with you.

At his core, Cookie was a devoted family man. He adored his daughter, Tracie (Jerry) Negrotto, and found immeasurable joy in his granddaughter, Mia Negrotto. His love extended deeply to his stepsons, John (Dawn) Maglaras and Jason Maglaras; his step-grandchildren, Samantha Fields and Thomas Maglaras; and his cherished step great-grandchild, Oliver Fields, with another precious life soon to join the family. Each of them held a special place in his heart, and he took great pride in being a father, grandfather, mentor, and steady presence in their lives.

If there was one thing that could rival his love for family, it was his passion for muscle cars. Cookie’s eyes would light up at the mention of Corvettes and 1957 Chevys. He didn’t just admire them, he built them, collected them, and lived them. At one point, he proudly maintained a fleet of eleven cars, each one a reflection of his passion, craftsmanship, and unmistakable style. Even those who didn’t know Cookie personally likely knew of his love for cars; it was simply a part of who he was.

Cookie’s life was not without loss. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 40 years, Ellen Claire Maglaras Passannante; his sister, Rosemarie Landiciano; and his cherished granddaughter, Isabella Negrotto. Though their absence was deeply felt, Cookie carried their memory with him always.

Alexander “Cookie” Passannante leaves behind a legacy of strength, kindness, and unwavering love. His life was a reminder that greatness is not only found in what we build, but in how we treat others, how we show up for our family, and how we leave people better than we found them.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, at 10:30 AM, with family and friends gathering beginning at 10:00 AM at Spring Hill Memorial Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions be made to nothinghidden.org, a family ministry that not only honors Cookie’s life and legacy, but the life of his beloved granddaughter, Isabella, who he cherished dearly.

The care of Mr. Alexander “Cookie” Passanante has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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