Alexander Owen Skae, age 34, left this world far too soon on February 23, 2026. Though his time here was brief, the light he carried was anything but small. To know Alex was to feel seen, welcomed, and understood. His smile radiated warmth and kindness, and the familiar twinkle in his eye hinted at his playful wit and quiet mischief. He had a gift for making people feel comfortable in their own skin, offering space without judgment and presence without pretense.

Alex was a true Renaissance soul: wildly intelligent and deeply hardworking. There was little he could not do once he set his mind to it. He was a gifted telecommunications engineer, actor, singer, artist, and filmmaker: a creative and adventurous spirit who saw the world not just as it was but as it could be. Whether on stage, behind a camera, or in conversation, Alex brought mirth, imagination, and heart to everything he touched.

He was also, at his core, a romantic. Rain or storm, inconvenience or distance, nothing would stop Alex from hopping on his motorcycle and making the trip to Florida to be with his love, Stephanie. He lived with passion and intensity, embracing life fully and freely.

Despite his personal struggles, Alex carried a quiet resilience. He faced challenges with depth and complexity, and even in his hardest seasons, he continued to show up for others with generosity and authenticity. His life is a reminder that even the brightest lights can carry unseen burdens and that compassion matters more than we often realize.

Alex’s memory will be forever cherished by his loving wife, Stephanie Fulton Skae, his adoring in-laws, and his beloved fur-baby Gigi. He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted parents, Anna Caldwell and Robert Caldwell, as well as Phillip Skae; his beloved siblings, Leticia “Qunna” Skae-Jackson, Rothman Caldwell, and Dorothy Jones; and his closest friends, Laurington “Lo” Strong, Collin “Fletch” Fletcher, Emanual Clark, and Seth Amick. Additionally, he is survived by his Grandma Helena and Grandma Leticia. He leaves behind several extended family members—a multitude of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews and nieces, and countless others whose lives were better simply because he was in them.

Though his absence is profound, the warmth he shared, the laughter he elicited, the art he created, the insight he provided, and the love he gave will continue to ripple outward. In remembering Alex, may we hold one another a little closer, listen a little more deeply, live life more fully, and offer the same grace and acceptance he so freely gave to others.

