OBITUARY: Alexander ‘Alex’ Todd Humphrey

Alexander ‘Alex’ Todd Humphrey age 21, passed away on Thursday, July 21, 2022.

He is preceded in death by his father, Todd Humphrey and his grandmother, Carol Aronis.

He is survived by his loving mother, Rachelle Moore and husband Jamie; cherished grandparents, John and Lois Humphrey, Dr. Alexander Aronis, Jimmy and Linda Moore, beloved brother; Austan Moore; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He will be greatly missed by all of his Sigma Phi Epsilon Brothers who will serve as Honorary Pallbearers.

A Celebration of life will be held on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at 6 PM in the Chapel of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and family from 3-6 pm prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Sigma Phi Epsilon 1832 Fraternity Park Dr., Knoxville, TN 37916.

