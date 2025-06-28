OBITUARY: Albert P. Anderson

Albert P. Anderson, age 88 of Waverly, TN passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side. A devoted father, brother, and cherished “PawPaw” to his grandchildren, Albert’s strength, spirit, and love for his family will be dearly missed. Albert was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Bonnie Anderson and Essie Maude Anderson.

Albert dedicated over three decades of hard work to the Williamson County Highway Department, where he skillfully operated heavy machinery and earned the respect and friendship of many. His strong work ethic and steady presence were hallmarks of his character, both on the job and at home.

In retirement, Albert found joy in life’s simple pleasures. He had a deep love for the outdoors, often spending his days tending to his yard and garden. He was most at peace on his front porch swing, enjoying the breeze and enjoying his chewing tobacco.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers, Willie and Wade Anderson. He is survived by wife of 44 years, Evelyn Anderson; son, Adam (Anna) Anderson; daughter, Ruth Smith; ten grandchildren; siblings, Mary Ruth, John and David.

A funeral service will be held at 11AM Tuesday, July 1, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow at Cross Keys Cemetery. Pallbearers will be friends and family. Visitation will be 4:00PM-8:00PM Monday, June 30, 2025 and one hour prior to the service.