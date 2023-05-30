OBITUARY: Albert Henry Lee

Albert Henry Lee, aged 64, passed away on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

He was born on September 18, 1958, in Nashville, Tennessee.

Albert is survived by his loving wife Tami; his devoted brother, Alvin; and his cherished children, Macy and her fiancé, Christo, and Mason and his wife, Hailey. He was also a proud grandfather to grandson Elliott.

Albert was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Alma Lee; his father, Charles Mason Lee; his stepmother, Erma Charlton Lee; and his brother, Randall Ray Lee.

Albert was a kind servant who touched the lives of many. He will be remembered for his warm smile, gentle spirit, and his unwavering love for his family. Throughout his life, Albert was dedicated to his work and found fulfillment in being with his family and friends.

A celebration of life service to honor Albert will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Otter Creek Church, 409 Franklin Road, Brentwood, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the American Heart Association. Interment Triune Cemetery.

The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to all those who have offered their condolences and support during this difficult time. Your love and compassion are deeply appreciated.

Albert Henry Lee will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

https://www.woodbinefuneralhome.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/