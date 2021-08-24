OBITUARY: Albert “Al” Nathan Baer

Albert “Al” Nathan Baer of Brentwood, TN passed away August 21, 2021. Al was born in Atlanta, GA. to the late Howard and Doris Baer.

Al’s passion for soccer spread throughout the state of Tennessee. Al was a soccer referee, referee instructor, referee assessor and State Referee Administrator of Tennessee.

Al is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Judy; daughter, Barbara Baer; son, Donald Baer; grandson, Alexander Baer and sister, Loretta Silber.

A private graveside service will be held at Congregation Micah Cemetery on August 24, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Al’s honor may be made to a charity of your choice. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com