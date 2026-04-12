Alan P. Cory, age 83, passed away peacefully on April 8, 2026, at his home in Spring Hill, Tennessee, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on May 7, 1942, in Chelmsford, England, Alan was the son of the late Ted Cory and Connie Jones Cory. He carried a lifelong love for nature, landscaping, and gardening, passions that led him to become a master gardener. Alan had a gift for transforming spaces into tranquil, breathtaking gardens that brought joy to all who experienced them.

Alan was kind, friendly, and deeply social. He had a natural way with people and a wonderful sense of humor that could brighten any room. Known for his sweet tooth, Alan never passed up dessert and was always happy to go back for seconds.

After many years in Arizona, Alan and his beloved wife, Brenda, settled in Spring Hill to be closer to family. There, he continued to leave his mark on the community, including his work on the rock barrier base at the Spring Hill welcome sign, an enduring touch appreciated by residents and visitors alike.

Alan is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Brenda Cory; his son, Stuart (Debbie) Cory; stepsons, Aaron (Kimberly) Evans and Jason Evans; his brother, Norman Cory; grandchildren, Sidney, Megan, Mara, Calvin, and Darby; and his great-granddaughters, Elaine. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Lindsey Evans, and his sister, Hazel Snape.

Alan will be remembered for the beauty he created, the laughter he shared, and the kindness he showed to everyone he met.

The care of Mr. Alan P. Cory has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial. To share words of comfort and condolences, please visit www.springhill-memorial.com

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This obituary was published by Spring Hill Memorial Park, Funeral Home & Cremation Services.

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