OBITUARY: Alan Lloyd Baer

Alan Lloyd Baer, 85, of Brentwood, TN, passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2022, after a long and valiant fight.

Alan was born to Emma Ginter and Lloyd Baer on July 1, 1937, in Johnstown, PA.

Alan is survived by his wife of 62 years Janice Christie Baer, of Brentwood, TN; daughter Anne Baer Marshall of Franklin, TN, John Lloyd (Kim) Baer of LaCrescent, MN, and Kathryn Baer (Tom) Charboneau of Manassas, VA. Two grandsons, Graham Thomas Charboneau of Manassas and Evan Lloyd Charboneau of Athens, OH; two granddaughters, Kori Ann Baer of St Paul, MN and Alice Claire Charboneau of Sewanee, TN. Many special extended family and friends that touched his life and made it complete.

Alan was predeceased by his sister, Carolyn Baer Volk; and son-in-law Ernie Dean Marshall.

Alan graduated from Conemaugh Township Highschool in Davidsville, PA in 1955 and attended Penn State University (Go Nittany Lions!) where he graduated in 1959 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He married his high school sweetheart, Janice Marie Christie, in Jerome, PA on June 25, 1960. They began their life together in Tullahoma, TN, where they raised their three children – Anne, John and Kathryn.

Alan began his career with ARO/Arnold Engineering Air Force Center with Sverdrup as a Project Engineer. When ARO/AEDC changed their name to Sverdrup Technology in the early 1980s, they emerged successfully into engineering diversification. Al was instrumental in much of the growth of Sverdrup’s Technology Group, and it is quoted by company executives that, “Baer gave us extremely strong leadership ability, particularly in the field of technical management. He became chief engineer of the technology group, and later general manager.”

Alan’s fulfilling life came to him because once he set his mind to something, he made it happen – and it was implemented in the best and most perfect way possible. His creativity was boundless and his intellect limitless. He showed kindness and respect to everyone he knew and was a true inspiration to hundreds of family, friends and co-workers across the globe.

His clear blue eyes and contagious smile will be remembered by all who loved him.

Among some of Alan’s favorite pastimes and loves were woodworking, hunting, gardening, and backyard birding. He made beautiful pieces of furniture and special projects that will always serve as a tribute to his legacy of artistry and craftsmanship.

The family wishes to thank so many special friends who offered support during Alan’s journey, and the services of Right at Home and Aveanna Home Health and Hospice. We could not have endured this difficult time without them. Your professionalism and love and caring for Alan is so much appreciated and will never be forgotten.

Following a private burial ceremony, the family will host a gathering of family and friends on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, from three o’clock in the afternoon until five o’clock in the evening at Woodlawn-Roesch-Patton Funeral Home, 660 Thompson Lane, Nashville, TN.

To honor the memory of Alan L. Baer, the family is requesting that donations be made to Good Shepherd-Raker Center, 601 St John St, Allentown, PA 18103, in honor of Krista Volk and her family.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.Woodlawn-Roesch-PattonFH.com for the Baer family.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/