OBITUARY: Alan Graham Henderson

Alan Graham Henderson, 62, of Franklin, TN passed away peacefully on February 19, 2025 with his wife Kim and daughters, Molly and Maggie at his side. Alan was born to Lois Morrow Henderson and the late Tomas G. Henderson in San Diego, California.

After graduating from Torrey Pines High School, Alan attended Boise State University where he studied Construction Management and met the love of his life. On July 19, 1986, Alan married Kim Gilbertz, his wife of almost 39 years.

Throughout his career, Alan and his family enjoyed living in Detroit, Michigan, Salem, Massachusetts, Irvine, California, Kennewick and Seattle, Washington, and most recently Franklin, Tennessee, making dear and lasting friendships along the way.

Alan will be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, a tender, caring and encouraging father, a gracious son, but most of all, a dear friend to so many. Whether he was on the golf course or traveling for work or pleasure, he never seemed to meet a stranger. He met everyone with a kind and gentle heart, and never missed an opportunity to extend a hand. Alan will be remembered by many and missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Alan is survived by his wife Kim; daughters, Molly (Hampton) Pickard of Nashville, TN and Maggie (Barret) Crawford of Huntsville, AL; and mother, Lois Henderson of Franklin, TN. He is also survived by his sister, Laurie (Bill) Richmond of Phoenix, AZ and sister-in-law Jodie (Paul) Gilbertz-Smith; nieces Kelly and Allison Richmond, Meagan Smith and nephew Nick Smith.

We invite you to join us as we gather on Sunday, February 23rd at Christ Presbyterian Church, 2323 Old Hickory Blvd, Nashville, TN 37215 for a Celebration of Life beginning with a visitation from 2:00-3:30pm and the service beginning at 3:30pm. A private burial for the family will be held at Larkspur Conservation.

Pallbearers will be Barret Crawford, Hampton Pickard, Bill Richmond, Paul Smith, Nick Smith, Cam Echanis, Gary Greene, Clay Elmore, and Colin Braithwaite.

As Alan participated in a men’s ministry called WILCO AM, we’re asking, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Alan’s honor to The Free Range Pastor at: https://thefreerangepastor.org/alan-henderson

“When you die, it does not mean you lose to cancer. You beat cancer by how you live, why you live, and in the manner in which you live.” -Stuart Scott

