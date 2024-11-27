OBITUARY: Alan Carl Mancuso

Alan Carl Mancuso, a cherished brother and a devoted animal lover, peacefully passed away on November 24, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 74.

He was born on May 7, 1950, in Buffalo, New York, where he spent his formative years surrounded by the vibrant spirit of his hometown.

Alan will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Carole, and many cousins who held a special place in his heart. Throughout his life, he exemplified the qualities of a loving brother, always providing support and encouragement to those he cared about.

A proud founding member of the Pull Tight Players, Alan’s passion for the arts was evident through his creative endeavors and contributions to the local theatre community. His commitment to his craft brought joy not only to him but also to countless audiences, solidifying his legacy in the arts.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Antony and Irene Mancuso, who instilled in him a strong sense of family values and kindness that he carried throughout his life.

He touched many lives with his warmth and generosity, leaving behind a legacy of love and inspiration. Alan Carl Mancuso will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email