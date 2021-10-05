OBITUARY: Alaina “Lainey” Dawn Davis

Alaina “Lainey” Dawn Davis, age 24 of the Bethesda Community passed away October 2, 2021.

She was a 2015 graduate of Page High School. In 2018 Lainey received her Associate’s degree in Accounting from Columbia State Community College.

She is preceded in death by her grandfathers, W.E. Davis and Noah Clinton Cox.

She is survived by her parents, Scott & Ashley Davis of the Bethesda Community; brother, Will (Kaitlyn) Davis of Chapel Hill, TN; nephews, River & Clinton Davis; grandmothers, Phoebe Davis of Franklin, TN and Gail Cox of Arrington, TN; uncles & aunts, Tony & Jennifer Davis of Franklin, TN and Bryce & Courtney Cox of Lewisburg, TN; cousins, Waylon & Wyatt Davis, Tyler Cox and Tanner Rhodes; best friends, Ashtin Odum & Emily Holmes; beloved dog, Bo.

A Celebration of Lainey’s life will be held 1:00PM Thursday, October 7, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow in Taylor Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Will Davis, Tony Davis, Waylon Davis, Wyatt Davis, Bryce Cox and Tyler Cox.

Memorials may be made to the Lainey Davis Memorial Fund. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com