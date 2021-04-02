OBITUARY: Aimee Nell Pistulka

Aimee Nell Pistulka, age 46 of Nolensville, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 29, 2021.

Aimee was born in Bremerton, WA on April 26, 1974. She married Jason on January 2, 2004 in Las Vegas, NV. She graduated from Stewart School of Cosmetology where she later worked as an instructor. She worked at numerous salons as a stylist and manager before devoting her life to her children. Later in life, Aimee had discovered a passion for riding motorcycles that she referred to as her therapy sessions. She built a circle of friends within the motorcycle community that were near and dear to her heart.

Early in Aimee’s life, she faced significant challenges that led to years in the foster care system. This experience gave her an appreciation for people that faced adversity in their lives and that compassion led her to help others.

Survivors include her loving husband of 17 years, Jason Pistulka; children, Ryan, Matthew and Mia Pistulka; parents Ronald Maritz and Margaretta Phillips. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Holy Family Catholic Church, Brentwood, TN with Father Joe McMahon officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, April 5, 2021 & one hour prior to the Funeral Mass on Tuesday at Holy Family Catholic Church, 9100 Crockett Road, Brentwood, TN 37027. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens.

Family & friends will service as Pallbearers.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Roots Ethiopia or to Our Kids Center – Nashville, in loving memory of Aimee Nell Pistulka.