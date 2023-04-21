OBITUARY: Aimee Louise Terrell

Aimee Louise Terrell, age 73 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Monday, April 17, 2023, surrounded by her loving family.

Aimee was born in Nashville, TN on December 25, 1949, daughter of the late Douglas & Martha Alsup.

She was preceded in death by her husband John Thuss Terrell; brother, Craig Alsup & brother-in-law, Ralph Mabry.

Survivors include her siblings, Douglas M. Alsup, Jr. and wife Carla, Thomas C. Alsup and wife Linda, & her twin sister Cathee Mabry; nieces & nephews, Douglas M. Alsup III, Celeste Sanders, Camdyn (Charlie) Hargrove, Cantrell Sanders, Charlton Sanders, Clayton Sanders, Thomas C. II (Katherine) Alsup and children Turner & Mary Elizabeth, Hunter (Laura) Alsup and children Ella Tate & Lillian Alsup, Adam C (Amber) Mabry and children Addison & Ansley Mabry and sister-in-law Peggy Alsup.

A private graveside service will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Nashville, TN.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to The Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort in loving memory of Aimee Louise Terrell.

