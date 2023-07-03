OBITUARY: Adam Lewis Graveno

Adam Lewis Graveno, age 84 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away Friday, June 30, 2023. Adam was a proud Marine from 1956-1960. He moved to Franklin, with his family in 1973, working for Lasko Metal Products until retiring in 1995. In retirement, he worked as a Bus Driver for Franklin Special School District. He enjoyed wood working, golfing, fishing, coffee clubs, the beach, and spending time with family. He was a member of St Philip Church and the Serra Club.

Adam was preceded in death by his parents, Orlando and Margaret Graveno; wife, Ruth Graveno; sister, Rosalind Graveno.

Adam is survived by his children, Adam (Lois) Graveno, David (Dana) Graveno, and Toni (Pete Bottoms) Smithson; brother, John (Traute) Graveno; grandchildren, Jennifer Flynt, Katie (Zach Hamilton) Smithson, Michael Smithson (Savannah), Alex Graveno, Zach Graveno and Andrew Graveno; great grandchildren, Charli, Cole and Gavin Flynt, Ellie Hamilton, Chamberlain and Ruthi Smithson; Many beloved family and friends.

Funeral mass will be held 12:00 PM noon Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin. Burial to follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held two hours prior to the service. Memorials may be made in Adam’s memory to any cancer society of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee 37064 615-794-2289

