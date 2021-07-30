OBITUARY: Adam Kenneth Mangrum

Adam Kenneth Mangrum, age 25 of Gallatin, TN, formerly of the College Grove community passed away July 27, 2021.

He was born on July 4, 1996, in Franklin, TN. Adam attended Page High School and was employed by Grade A Contractors.

He is survived by his parents, Ken & Stephanie Mangrum; twin-sister, Micaiah Ruth Mangrum; grandparents, Kenneth & Linda “Polly” Mangrum; grandmother, Linda Ann Lewis; step-grandfather, Jesse Owen; aunts, Amy Mangrum, Terrie Mangrum and Vicki Lewis; uncle, Brian Lewis, his “little family” fiancée Magan Denton and little Jesse.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Seth Abel Mangrum.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3:00 PM on Saturday, July 31, 2021, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation two hours prior to service. Joe Copolo officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Adam Kenneth Mangrum