



Adelaide Emily McCloskey, age 92 of Franklin, TN passed away July 4, 2020.

She was an owner and operator of Owner of Holland Flower Shop, Southampton, PA; Turtle Crossing, Jensen Beach, FL and Turtle’s Nest, Jensen Beach, FL.

Preceded in death by husband, Theodore Perry McCloskey; son in law, Edward Lee Denton; parents, George and Lillian Beech Watson and step brother, Edward Beckman. Survived by: son, Kevin (Sandy) McCloskey of Ivyland, PA; daughter, Bonnie Colleen Denton of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Sean Patrick Carroll, Emily Elizabeth Carroll, Troy Perry (Emily) McCloskey, Trevor Edward (Meghan) Denton and Jacqueline Lee (Steve) Wanger; great grandchildren, Wesley Thomas Carroll, Jane Ellis Carroll, Phoenix Lee Denton, Winnie Rose McCloskey and Nova Raye Denton.

Due to COVID 19, we appreciate you love and support and a private family memorial service will be conducted.

Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Wounded Warrior. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com



