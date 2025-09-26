OBITUARY: Abby Baharloo

Mr. Abby Baharloo, age 74, of Spring Hill, TN, passed away on Tuesday, September 23, 2025. He was a native of Darab, Iran and a son of the late Gholamhoosein Baharloo and Maryam Baharloo. Mr. Baharloo was an information system consultant for the State of TN, Department of Agriculture. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, AbdolHosain Baharloo and Bob “Bahman” Baharloo.

Mr. Abby loved the outdoors, especially gardening, working in his lawn, and walking. He was a handyman and could fix anything. He had a great passion for art and drawing things. He truly enjoyed the holidays and family gatherings. Most of all he loved his family and spending time with them.

Mr. Baharloo is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Neda Baharloo of Spring Hill, TN; children, Jerry Baharloo of Christiana, TN, Roya (Henry) Payne of Spring Hill, TN, Elizabeth Baharloo of College Grove, TN, Roxana Baharloo of Spring Hill, TN; 2 grandchildren, Madison (Daniel) Wiser, Houston Payne; former spouse, Linda Baharloo of College Grove, TN; other family, Aida Baharloo of Spring Hill, TN, Brian Baharloo of Spring Hill, TN, Ashley Baharloo of Spring Hill, TN; and other loving family members in Iran.

Visitation with the family will be on Monday, September 29, 2025 at Lawrence Funeral Home from 4 PM to 6 PM. The Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 6 PM on Monday, September 29, 2025, in the Chapel of Lawrence Funeral Home with Jana Hitson officiating.

