OBITUARY: Aaron Lael Stokes

Aaron L. Stokes, 47, of Franklin, TN, tragically passed on Friday, February 13, 2026, near Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He was born in 1978 to Tricia Reid and Duane Stokes. After 3.5 years of dating he married his wife Lydia Stokes on September 25, 1999. During their 26 year marriage they had 4 children: Journey, Jakson, Madyson, and Ashlynn. He was a beloved husband and father and a man of unwavering faith. His loss leaves a deep ache in the hearts of his family, friends, and community, yet his life stands as a powerful testimony of the legacy left behind when one lives a life of faith and purpose.

Aaron was a man of remarkable vision. He and Lydia built their business up from a one-car garage in Franklin, Tennessee into a thriving company. EuroFix, AutoFix, and Shop Fix are a direct result of his bold spirit and inability to quit.

His mission was to change the auto repair industry through helping the owners of shops, and by extension, change their lives and families for the better. He believed in doing things the right way, even when it was hard, and loving people deeply—especially when it was hard.

Aaron walked in integrity and used his success to serve and uplift others. He loved encouraging people and was always excited for someone else’s win. He had a heart full of grace and love for those around him. He never missed an opportunity to tell someone he was Proud of them.

Anyone who knew Aaron knew he was destined for big things. From a young age, he possessed an unshakable commitment to excellence and honesty. He was always a leader—from backyard ball games, youth group at church to a room full of shop owners Aaron gathered people together and somehow, got everyone motivated and getting along.

He was fortunate enough to meet the love of his life when he was only 17 years old, and Lydia was the center he built his life around. A dedicated family man, he couldn’t stand to be away from his wife and kids for any long periods of time. He was so proud of each one of his kids.

He loved breakfast for dinner, boating during lake season, fast cars on smooth roads, and getting covered in mud riding dirtbikes/ATVs with his son, nephews and friends. He had many hobbies, but what he loved most was the people he got to do those hobbies with. It was always about the people he was with.

More than anything, Aaron was wholly devoted to his family and to Jesus. He loved fiercely, led with humility, and lived with purpose. He loved to talk about what God was doing, both in his life and in others’. In his twenties, he and Lydia served as youth pastors, and throughout the years he continued to mentor young people and invest in the next generation.

Aaron lived what he believed. His life reflected a steadfast faith, a generous spirit, and a heart fully surrendered to God’s call. He loved missions and not only donated but visited and served alongside those he supported. He and his family visited Africa and Mexico every year to support causes they believed in.

Aaron’s legacy is one of courage, faith, and wholehearted love. He lived boldly, gave generously, and left the world stronger and better than he found it. Though deeply missed, his impact will continue through the lives he touched, the family he cherished, and the belief he carried so faithfully.

Aaron is survived by his wife, Lydia; his daughters Journey Trawick (Josiah), Madyson Stokes, and Ashlynn Stokes; his mother Tricia Reid (James); his father Duane Stokes (Cherie); his siblings Joseph Stokes (Rachel), Annie Stokes, David Stokes, Jonathan Stokes (Haley), Matthew Stokes, and three half and step-siblings; 9 nieces and nephews. He was accompanied in death by his son, Jakson Stokes and nephew Colin Stokes who passed alongside him.

A celebration of life will be held at: Church of the City on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 1:00 PM 828 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, TN, 37064.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Donate — Hope Haven Rwanda.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email