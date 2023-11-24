OBITUARY: Jeffrey Boyd Sowell

With a heavy heart, we bid farewell to Jeffrey Boyd Sowell, who passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, at the age of 69 after a prolonged illness.

He is survived by his daughters, Samantha Johannes (Kyle), and Sabrina Sowell; his sister, Joanie Dixon (Dean); and numerous cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patsy M. Sowell, and father, J.D. (Sam) Sowell.

Born in Madison, Tennessee, graduated from Middle Tennessee State University in 1976 with a degree in mass communications. He achieved great success in leadership roles at various companies, including the Tennessean (1977-1983); Shoney’s Inc. (1983-1994); Holliday Promos and The Sowell Group (1994-2008); Sommet Group (2008-2010); and The SGS (2010-2023).

Jeff’s passion for antiques began in his childhood–watching his father build and refinish furnishings in his workshop. Over time, Jeff learned to cherish the hunt for the most unusual and unique pieces.

He established a home in Franklin, Tennessee, where he helped raise his two daughters, taking great pride in their accomplishments. Jeff also cultivated many treasured friendships throughout life, including Phil Ryan and Rock Arkie, to name just a few.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 17, 2023, from 2:00pm to 4:00pm in Asbury Hall. Franklin First United Methodist Church 120 Aldersgate Way, Franklin, TN A private service for the family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the Vanderbilt Eye Institute–Tennessee Lions Pediatric Eye Center or planting a tree in his memory.

