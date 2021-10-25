Oasis Health Center in Spring Hill Holds Grand Opening

Oasis Health Center recently opened at 3015 Bellshire Village Drive in Spring Hill.

Owner, Kristina Matthews, has 15 years of experience owning a chiropractor office; however, this is her first one in Tennessee.

Patients are treated by Dr. Armstrong DC who graduated from the Southern California University of Health Sciences, Los Angeles College of Chiropractic in 2012.

A grand opening will take place on Monday, October 25, new patients who schedule their appointment during the opening week will receive a consultation, a report of the findings, and one treatment.

Oasis Health will have a ribbon-cutting on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, 12 pm-1 pm, with the Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce.

To make an appointment call 615-557-3720.

For the latest updates, visit Oasis Health on Facebook.