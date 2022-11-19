Oakland Advances to the Semifinals of the TSSAA Playoffs After Beating Blackman

Final Score:

Oakland- 43

Blackman- 23

Oakland (12-1) beats Blackman (10-3) for the second time this season.

The Patriots held a 14-9 lead at the halftime break. Eric Taylor scored the game’s only touchdown in the first quarter. He would go on to score again in the second quarter.

Blackman answered back quickly with a massive 60-yard touchdown reception from Jacob Page. They would also score a safety coming by way of a bad snap from Oakland’s punt team.

This game was close because of the Blaze’s ability to answer back when Oakland scored. The score was as close as 28-23 in the second half. Wide receiver Ben Marshall snagged two touchdown passes to help Blackman.



Oakland scored on every possession in the second half. They ran away with this game scoring five touchdowns on the ground. Four players scored for the Patriots including Mason Bell, Kade Hewitt, and CJ Puckett.

Maryville (9-3) will be Oakland’s next opponent. The Patriots have beaten them in the last two seasons in the playoffs.