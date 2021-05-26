Oak View Elementary Students Raise Money for Refuge Center

Students at Oak View Elementary are donating more than $1,500 to a local organization to help their community.

The student council, made up of fourth and fifth grade students, organized a donation drive and collectively decided to support the Refuge Center, which provides counseling for children and adults. The students and OVES teacher Laura Hurd presented the money to one of the organization’s representatives Monday, May 17.

“We wanted to help other people who are struggling,” said OVES fifth grader Emmaline Downs. “It feels amazing to give this money, and it feels good to help people who need it.”

Students raised the money between April 27 and May 7. The success of the drive is not a surprise, says OVES Principal Amy Stephenson.

“Oak View students truly have a heart for each other and for the wellness of themselves and their classmates,” said Stephenson. “We talk about the social and emotional wellness of our students on a daily basis. For that reason, our student council selected the Refuge Center to support through the fundraiser.”

The money will be used to construct a new building in Franklin a few miles from Oak View Elementary.