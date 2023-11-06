O’Reilly’s Four Points Lifts Preds to 5-2 Victory Over Oilers



Ryan O’Reilly recorded a hat trick to lead the Nashville Predators to a 5-2 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at Rogers Place.

O’Reilly (3g-1a) led Nashville with four points, and Kevin Lankinen stopped 33 of 35 shots faced to earn his first win in his second start of the season. With the win, Nashville moves to 5-6-0 on the season and is now 1-1-0 against Edmonton.

PREDS STANDOUTS

With an assist on Forsberg’s first-period tally and three goals of his own, O’Reilly put up his first four-point performance of the season; he now has nine points (6g-3a) and four power-play goals in his last eight games. O’Reilly played in his 1,000th career NHL game on Tuesday at Vancouver, becoming the fifth player to play his 1,000th career NHL game in a Predators uniform.

Source: Nashville Predators

