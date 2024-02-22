O’Charley’s Launches ‘Hook, Line & Southern’ Menu

February 20, 2024 – Born in Nashville, O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is reeling in guests and families with its all-new Hook, Line & Southern limited-time menu.

Offered now through March 31, the seafood-focused menu offers a host of new items paired alongside longtime seafood favorites. Menu highlights include five delicious NEW items:

Lobster Quesadilla — Flour tortilla stuffed with lobster, alfredo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa.

— Flour tortilla stuffed with lobster, alfredo sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, and diced tomatoes. Served with sour cream and salsa. Lobster & Shrimp Scampi — Shrimp and linguini sautéed in our scampi sauce with garlic butter. Topped with chopped lobster and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes.

— Shrimp and linguini sautéed in our scampi sauce with garlic butter. Topped with chopped lobster and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes. Blackened Rainbow Trout — A mild whitefish seasoned with our Cajun spices. Served with two sides.

— A mild whitefish seasoned with our Cajun spices. Served with two sides. Chocolate Cake — Four layers of decadent chocolate cake, with a rich chocolatey frosting. Topped with chocolate shavings. Enough to share – unless you’re a chocoholic.

— Four layers of decadent chocolate cake, with a rich chocolatey frosting. Topped with chocolate shavings. Enough to share – unless you’re a chocoholic. Lobster Topper — Guests can also top any steak or seafood entrée with premium lobster and garlic butter.

These NEW dishes are joined by six O’mazing guest favorites:

Shrimp & Stuffed Crab Appetizer — Buttermilk-fried shrimp and stuffed crab served with cocktail and tartar sauces.

— Buttermilk-fried shrimp and stuffed crab served with cocktail and tartar sauces. Seafood Combo Platter — Atlantic cod, buttermilk-fried shrimp, and stuffed crab. Served with fries, coleslaw, tartar, and cocktail sauces.

— Atlantic cod, buttermilk-fried shrimp, and stuffed crab. Served with fries, coleslaw, tartar, and cocktail sauces. Cedar Plank Salmon — 9-oz. Atlantic salmon fillet seasoned with lemon pepper, cooked, and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides.

— 9-oz. Atlantic salmon fillet seasoned with lemon pepper, cooked, and served on a cedar plank. Served with two sides. Bayou Shrimp Pasta — Sauteed shrimp, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Tossed with our Cajun Alfredo sauce and linguini.

— Sauteed shrimp, red and green peppers, tomatoes, and onions. Tossed with our Cajun Alfredo sauce and linguini. Hand-Battered Fish & Chips — Hand-battered Atlantic cod. Served with fries and tartar sauce

— Hand-battered Atlantic cod. Served with fries and tartar sauce California Salmon Salad — Grilled salmon fillet, bleu cheese crumbles, candied pecans, strawberries, mandarin oranges, and dried cranberries. Tossed with balsamic vinaigrette.

This menu pairs well with a $5 House MargO’rita served all day every day — or guests can try the popular Tangerine Grapefruit Margarita, featuring El Jimador tequila, Triple Sec, tangerine, grapefruit and house-made margarita mix. For more details about the Hook, Line & Southern limited-time menu or to find a location near you, visit www.OCharleys.com .

Source: Restaurant News

