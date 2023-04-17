O’Charley’s Celebrating 50th AnnO’versary, Brings Back Kids Eat Free

NASHVILLE (April 17, 2023) – O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is celebrating 50 years of Great Food and Good Times beginning April 10 and going through May 7 with multiple guest focused elements as part of its 50thAnnO’versary. The celebration includes prizes, giveaways and special events at its locations across the Southeast and Midwest.

At the center of the celebration is the return of Kids Eat Free, one of many ways the brand will show its gratitude for the generations of families who have enjoyed O’Charley’s since 1971. Kids will eat free all day every day for the duration of the AnnO’versary celebration.

“We are so thankful to have been able to provide warm hospitality along with craveable American food and drinks to our amazing guests over the past 50 years,” said O’Charley’s CEO Craig Barber. “Time and again, guests tell us they come to O’Charley’s to celebrate the milestones in their lives – from birthdays and graduations to first dates and finally hitting that homerun. We are thrilled to share this 50 year milestone with the friends, families and neighbors we have been blessed to serve over so many years.”

In addition to celebrating families by bringing back Kids Eat Free, guests will also enjoy throwback vibes with 1970s music as well as chances to enter the 50th AnnO’versary Sweepstakes presented by Allegiant to win exciting prizes including:

TWO GRAND-PRIZE winners will receive a three-night, four-day Trip for Four to Orlando with airfare from Allegiant Air and ground transportation included. This prize also includes a $200 gift card for O’Charley’s.

ONE FIRST-PLACE winner will receive a three-night, four-day Trip for Two to Nashville with airfare from Allegiant Air and ground transportation included. This prize also includes a $200 gift card for O’Charley’s.

TEN SECOND-PLACE winners will receive a $50 Gift Card to O’Charley’s and a special O’Charley’s Founder’s Month T-Shirt.

Additional details and rules are available at https://www.allegiantair. com/OCharleys50rules/.

Of course, no celebration is complete without Good Times and there is no shortage of fun planned for the 50thAnnO’versary Celebration. O’Charley’s has three extra-special O’vents scheduled for all stores, as follows:

O’Charley’s “Employee 5-O”Appreciation Day on April 13, including special giveaways and promotional offers for all current and past employees.

50th AnnO’versary Bar Bash on April 20 with drink and appetizer specials all day.

Cinco De Mayo Big 5-O’ event on May 5 including $5 Chicken Tender Nachos and $5 MargO’ritas.

O’Charley’s began in 1971 with one restaurant on 21st Avenue in Nashville. Owner Charlie Watkins was a force to be reckoned with as he greeted every customer with a big smile and a menu made up of his wife’s favorite recipes. While O’Charley’s footprint has grown since, the brand’s promise to its guests remains the same and it still calls Music City home.

Guests can visit www.ocharleys.com to find locations near them and for more details on the 50th AnnO’versary.