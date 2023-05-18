O’Charley’s Announces New “Smash Hit” Burger Lineup

NASHVILLE (May 18, 2023) – O’Charley’s Restaurant + Bar is inviting guests to “meat” their all-new “Smash Hit” Burger lineup beginning May 22. This rollout arrives just in time for National Burger Day on May 28, when guests will receive $5 off any burger that day.

The all-new smash burgers are the same 7 ounces guests love but are grilled so that the edges are nice and crispy and the flavor gets big and bold, giving them a bun-in-a-million taste. The irresistible new burger lineup is wide-ranging, ensuring the perfect fit for every tastebud in your group. New offerings include:

Bacon Triple Smash Burger – Three juicy smash burgers topped with melted American cheese, crisp lettuce and onion, ripe tomato, dill pickles and our smoky honey BBQ, all over applewood-smoked bacon. $14.99

Butter Me Up Burger – Everything’s better with budda. Two juicy smash burgers topped with our savory garlic butter and melted American cheese, with tangy dill pickle chips on the side. Served with French fries. $11.99

The Patty O’Melt – Hello, vintage crispy-creamy perfection! Two mouthwatering smash burgers topped with caramelized onions and creamy American cheese on fluffy, thick-cut Texas Toast, with tangy dill pickle chips on the side. Served with French fries. $12.99

Cheeseburger and Tender Combo – Our classic cheeseburger served with O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders and fries. $16.99

Slim Bob Burger – Two classic dishes in one — double the deliciousness! Double smash burgers topped with smoky-sweet sliced ham, melted Swiss cheese, crisp lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and our extra-special sauce. Served with French fries. $13.99

The Swisshroom Burger – A gourmet classic, perfected: A pile of sizzling Cajun-sauteed mushrooms and onions join melted Swiss cheese on top of two juicy smash burgers with crispy bacon below. $12.99

To make these already mouthwatering burgers even more delicious, guests can add bacon to any burger for just $1 extra, as well as another smash patty for an additional $2.