NY Pie Opens in Franklin

NY Pie is now open in Franklin.

Located at 1441 New Highway 96 in the former 3 Brothers Pizza location. This is the third location for NY Pie but the first one in Williamson County.

The pizza joint opened in Nashville in 2010 on Charlotte Pike; a few years later, a second location was added in Hendersonville.

In talking about opening in Franklin, they shared on social media, “We believe in serving authentic New York-style pizza made with the freshest & highest quality ingredients. Our dough & pizza sauce are prepared fresh daily – and we use what we think is the best cheese in the market; each pizza is hand-tossed & baked in a brick oven, resulting in a thin, crispy crust.”

A grand opening event was held in April. On the menu, you will find a selection of pizzas, calzones, strombolis, and salads.

Hours of operation are Sunday- Thursday, 11 am – 8:30 pm, and Friday- Saturday, 11 am – 9 pm

