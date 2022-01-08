NWS Warns of Heavy Rains and Flooding As Middle Tennessee Thaws Out- January 8, 2022

Tennessee begins to thaw out with warmer temperatures today, Saturday, January 8, 2022.
But, an approaching front will bring gusty winds, heavy rains, and thunderstorms tonight through Sunday afternoon. Temps will drop below freezing Sunday night through early Monday morning and your morning drive could be impacted.
1.5″-3″ of rain is forecast for Middle Tennessee between tonight and tomorrow. With snow runoff already filling creeks and rivers, flood-prone areas should be weather aware.
We will monitor conditions throughout the evening and through tomorrow and update as needed.
Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. South wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after midnight. Temperature rising to around 50 by 5am. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 348 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-082000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 348 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 ...Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Possible Sunday into Sunday Night... An approaching storm will bring widespread rain to Middle Tennessee beginning late Saturday and continuing into Sunday night. Much of Middle Tennessee should receive at least 1 to 2 inches of rain with the potential for locally heavier amounts up to 2 and a half inches. This rainfall in addition to the melting snow could cause flooding along rivers, creeks, roads and low lying areas. The most likely location for this to happen is along and north of I-40 and east of I-24. Middle Tennessee residents should monitor the latest forecasts concerning the potential for heavy rainfall and flooding over the next 24-36 hours. For the latest forecast updates and river forecasts, visit our website at weather.gov/nashville. $$
Hazardous Weather Outlook
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 343 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-091130- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 343 AM CST Sat Jan 8 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Showers and few storms will move into the area this evening, and become widespread overnight. Around 1 inch of rain is likely most locations. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Sunday through Friday. Widespread showers and a few thunderstorms are expected to continue Sunday, with 1 to 2 additional inches of rain possible. These rainfall amounts combined with snow melt may cause localized flooding issues, as well as rises on area rivers. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation is not expected at this time. $$