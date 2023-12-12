NWS Releases Initial Storm Survey Results from December 9 Weather Event

The National Weather Service (NWS) has begun sending survey teams out to assess the path and strength of tornadoes that hit several middle Tennessee communities on Saturday, December 9.

NWS started with the Clarksville area and the Madison/Hendersonville/Gallatin area. The NWS will release details as they complete storm surveys but all of the details of each storm won’t be available until later this week.

The NWS storm survey findings are as follows (last updated December 12, 11:00am):

Clarksville: EF-3 with winds of 150 mph.Damage survey teams from US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee, US National Weather Service Paducah Kentucky & US National Weather Service Louisville Kentucky have determined the EF-3 Clarksville tornado on December 9th tracked for 43 miles across Montgomery, Todd & Logan Counties, and was on the ground for over an hour from 141 PM to 242 PM. Peak winds were estimated at 150 mph. Very sadly, three people were killed and 62 injured in Clarksville.

*more details forthcoming

Springfield, Robertson County: EF-2 with max winds 120mph. 3.23 mile length and 400 yard width.

On Monday, damage survey teams determined the tornado that struck Springfield in Robertson County was an EF-2 with a path length of 3.5 miles and max winds of 120 mph. 4 people were injured.

Cumberland Furnace, Dickson County : EF-2 with max winds 125mph. Path length 5.13 miles and width 300 yards. Damage survey teams determined an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 125 mph struck northern Dickson County near Cumberland Furnace on Saturday, December 9th. The tornado had a path length of nearly 6 miles and path width of 300 yards, and one person was injured.

White Bluff, Dickson County: On Monday, damage survey teams determined a large EF-2 tornado with winds up to 125 mph tracked over 14 miles from eastern Dickson County north of White Bluff across Cheatham County on Saturday, December 9th. The tornado blew down thousands of trees and damaged many homes in the Claylick, Griffintown, Dry Creek Road, and River Road areas.

Storm surveys can take a long time to complete. Here are the steps the NWS takes to complete a storm survey.